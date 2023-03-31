Gaston Sirino wants to play for Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns Gaston Sirino has revealed his interest in playing for Bafana Bafana. The Uruguayan attacking midfielder has spent five years in the country and this makes him eligible to play for South Africa.

He has not featured for the Uruguay senior national team and having acquired South African citizenship he now qualifies to play for Bafana Bafana.

With Bafana struggling to get good players, there have been calls for the national team selectors to naturalise the Sundowns midfielder. He has made more than one hundred and fifty appearances for Masandawana and scored some of the most crucial goals, including the Nedbank Cup winner that gave his club the treble.

Sirino told the Sundowns Digital Magazine: “I have had a great time in this beautiful country, I love everything about it and if I get presented with the chance to don the national team colours I would jump at the opportunity, but the decision does not rest with me. There is no player born in South America who has played for Bafana Bafana and if I receive the call, I would be happy to represent this beautiful nation,” said on the club’s web magazine,” he said.

“Time flies! I still can’t believe I have been with the club for this long. It proves that I’m enjoying my time here. The country has shown me love from day one. It is never easy being away from my country, but the way I have been received has made me feel at home.”

The South American shared how having his family around made the transition easier: “Having my wife and kids here has helped me get through it. Additionally, acclimatizing to the culture was also a challenge, but the people here are kind, warm, and very accommodating. This has made it easier for me to settle in comfortably and focus on my football career.”

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author