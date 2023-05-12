Grobler not impressed with low goal-scoring rate in PSL

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has expressed his concerns over the low goal-scoring rate in the DStv Premiership, with top goalscorer Peter Shalulile only on 11 goals so far this season with two games to go.

Grobler is among the Golden Boot contenders, tied on 10 goals with Orlando Pirates hot property Monnapule Saleng.

Ahead of their all-important league clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday, Grobler admitted that anything below 16 goals is not good enough.

“For once, it’s quite nice to have quite a few guys up there challenging [for the Golden Boot], but at the same time, I think we get criticised every year that the numbers are low,” Grobler said.

“I must be honest, 15 or 16 [goals] is better, but when you are talking about 10-12 goals in a season, it’s not good enough. I’m not criticising us as strikers, but [the Premier Soccer League] is a hard league to score goals in.

“I’ve played outside the country, and I’ve played here, and people don’t see but it is a very defensive league, and it is hard to score.

“But in saying that, those numbers are not enough. We must do better and going into the last couple of games and all these guys sitting on 10 or nine goals, there is no one who wants to go into these last two games and doesn’t want to win the top goalscorer. It’s what every striker wants every season.”

Despite fancying his chances of winning the Golden Boot race, the 35-year-old talisman divulged that finishing in the CAF Champions League spot ahead of Pirates is the most important thing for Matsatsantsa this season.

