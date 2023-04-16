Gunners desperate to get a win against West Ham

English Premier League log leaders Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways when they cross swords with strugglers West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners come from the back of a pulsating 2-2 draw against Liverpool last weekend, in what was arguably one of the best games of the season.

Mikel Arteta will be demanding nothing less than maximum points but will have to go past a West Ham side desperate to get a result to move further up the table and avoid being in the relegation zone.

The Hammers have been exceptionally poor this season and unable to replicate last season’s good run of form that earned them a maiden UEFA Conference League spot after finishing number seven.

Prior to the Manchester City and Leicester City game at the Etihad Stadium yesterday, Arsenal were six points clear off City.

Meanwhile on the other side of town, Manchester United lock horns with relegation threatened Nottingham Forest when they travel to the City Ground this evening.

United return to league action following a disappointing result against Sevilla on Thursday night when they bottled a comfortable two-goal lead, only to draw 2-2 during their UEFA Europa League quarter-final encounter at Old Trafford.

It goes without saying the Red Devils have taken their foot off the pedal as they now find themselves in a tricky position on the log standings.

United, who were once in the title conversation, are now three points ahead of fifth placed Tottenham Hotspurs and level on 56 points with Newcastle United, who are above them with a better goal difference.

ErikTen Hag is likely to be without defender of the season contender Lisandro Martinez, who went down the tunnel on a stretcher after picking up an injury and carried off the pitch by his Argentine compatriots Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel.

With games coming thick and fast and the league race forever edging close to its closing stages, picking up points will be crucial for every team in their quest to finish the season in a good position.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author