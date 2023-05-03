Highlands Park moulded me to be the striker I am – Shalulile

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Peter Shalulile has thanked his former employers Highlands Park for contributing to his 100-career goals milestone.

Shalulile recently became the seventh player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era to hit the 100-goal mark when he scored a brace against Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad during their CAF Champions League quarterfinal first-leg encounter.

“The three years at Highlands Park was more like me being molded and being made the striker that I am today,” Shalulile said.

“This big club, Mamelodi Sundowns, have also helped me in terms of being calm, experience-wise.

“That is something that I really thank the Highlands Park coaches for making me the player that I am today and eventually getting an opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in Africa and to believe in what I have worked on.”

The Namibian international also thanked his current teammates, coaches, and the entire Sundowns support staff for helping him reach the 100-goal mark.

Shalulile said his dream has always been to bang in goals and for him to become the PSL all-time top goal scorer.

The 29-year-old is only 24 goals shy from becoming the PSL all-time top goal scorer ahead of former Kaizer Chiefs star Siyabonga Nomvethe, who is leading the pack with 123 goals.

Shalulile’s mission will begin when DStv Premiership champions Sundowns visit relegation-threatened AmaZulu at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

