History on the horizon for Gallants in CAF Confed

Marumo Gallants will be looking to make history and march on to the CAF Confederations Cup semifinals if they topple Pyramids FC in their second-leg clash at Royal Bafokeng Stadium this evening.

Kick-off is at 6pm.

Despite fumbling in the DStv Premiership and scrambling for survival in the relegation battle, Gallants have punched above their weight in the CAF competition. They were able to surprisingly hold the 2020 Confederations Cup runners-up to a 1-1 stalemate draw in Cairo, Egypt, last weekend.

The South Africans thought they had it until Pyramids were handed a lifeline at the stroke of full-time after being awarded a 90th minute penalty kick, which was converted by star midfielder Ramadan Sobhi.

It will be a different ballgame for SA as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa go into the game with an away goal advantage and will look to frustrate the Cairo-based outfit.

For Gallants to go through to the next round, they will require a straight victory or a 0-0 draw, as the away-goal rule applies.

In-form striker Ranga Chavaviro, who netted his 15th goal in all competitions, will be determined to pick up from where he left off and inspire his team.

Meanwhile, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa await a big Maritzburg United test shortly after their encounter today, as the bottom of the DStv Premiership table side will be fighting for their life to stay in the top-flight next season.

