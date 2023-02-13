Hlatshwayo has many years ahead of him, says Hunt

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt is convinced that defender Thulani Hlatshwayo still has his best years ahead of him, with the 33-year-old proving to be a crucial player for the Pretoria-based outfit.

During the Nedbank Cup match preview at the Premier Soccer League headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday, Hunt outlined the importance of having the veteran defender as part of his squad, saying that Hlatshwayo is yet to reach his peak.

“Bringing in players like Tyson [Hlatshwayo], I think his best years are still ahead of him,” Hunt said.

“Centre-backs only mature at 34 or 35 in my opinion. The best ones in the world are all over 30. He is 31, he still has years ahead of him. He came into the squad and has done a hell of a job for us. He had a bad injury now, that is part and parcel of the game, but he will come back.”

The former Bafana Bafana captain re-united with Hunt after signing as a free agent with Matsatsantsa a Pitori at the beginning of the season from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

Recently, Hlatshwayo admitted he was left frustrated during his stint with the Buccaneers as he fell out of favour and spent most of his last season on the sidelines and making just 13 appearances.

Due to supposed limited resources at the club, Hunt has been forced to use some of the DStv Diski Challenge players, mixing them alongside the highly experienced players such as captain Onismor Bhasera, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach is also known for unearthing young stars, with the likes of Thapelo Maseko, Thalente Mbatha and Neo Rapoo, among others given a chance in the first team setup.

Despite suffering a 2-1 shock defeat to ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 on Wednesday night, SuperSport are still in pole position to secure second position on the DStv Premiership league table and qualify for the CAF Cup.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author