Human brace helps Maritzburg ease past Casric Stars

Maritzburg United are off to a flying start in the Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation playoffs after beating Casric Stars 2-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Team of Choice put the game to bed in the first-half, thanks to a brace by Rowan Human, who opened the scoring with a spectacular goal from outside of the box, a strike that left a fully stretched goalkeeper Kgomotso Baloyi with no chance.

Human found his second goal at the stroke of half-time, feeding off a through-pass from Karim Kimvuidi after some good passage of play.

The visitors did not create enough goal-scoring opportunities but could have landed the first blow in the opening stages of the game after a defensive error from Bonginkosi Makume, but Stars could not capitalise.

The victory meant that Maritzburg have now climbed above Cape Town Spurs on the mini-table on a better goal difference. Spurs beat Stars 1-0 in their opening playoffs encounter at the weekend.

For Casric, the defeat means they now have a mountain to climb as they will need nothing less than a victory going forward, if they are to keep their hopes of plying their trade in the DStv Premiership next season.

The Team of Choice will now shift focus to another tough encounter against the Urban Warriors at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

