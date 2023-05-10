Hunt admits his squad won’t be big enough to go to Africa

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that he doesn’t have enough firepower in his squad, should his side secure qualification for the Caf Champions League next season.

Matsatsantsa are currently sitting on number three in the DStv Premiership league standings with 48 points – two points behind second placed Orlando Pirates with two games to go.

Addressing the media during a media open day at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on Tuesday, ahead of their league clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, Hunt said he will need more reinforcement in the defense and attacking areas.

“Our squad won’t be big enough, no chance,” Hunt said.

“There will obviously be a lot of decisions made around the team, based on wherever we finish at the end of the season. Keeping players and trying to get one or two extra players in certain positions.

“Africa is about having players you can certainly rotate with. There is no good having lots of players but can’t rotate because of certain position.

“For me, in Africa you need more centre backs, centre midfielders and strikers because of the demands that come with Caf competition. Those areas you need more players when you go in Africa because of the variation of the game.

“If you go play in real poor bumpy pitches, it’s not a football match, it’s a bit of a fight. So, if you go in the North where you can play a bit a football, you can take different type of players, but there are games where it’s not pretty at times and need different types of players if we are going to go into that space, but we will see where we end up.”

Having already lost one of their key defenders Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Amakhosi after signing a pre-contract, Hunt will be left with a big headache as he might also lose the likes of Zakhele Lepasa, Grant Margeman, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are all on loan.

