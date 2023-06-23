Hunt hints imminent reunion with Phathu Nange at SuperSport

Following the announcement by Kaizer Chiefs that they will not be renewing the contract of Phathutshedzo Nange, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has hinted that he will reunite with his former player.

On Thursday, Chiefs released a statement confirming that they will be releasing the 31-year-old midfielder at the end of his contract.

The former Stellenbosch FC and now defunct Bidvest Wits midfielder is reported to have already signed a contract with Matsatsantsa.

Recently, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews confirmed that the club was close to tying down the player to a contract, with the agreement dependent on his release at Chiefs.

Hunt has since reacted indistinctively to the news, hinting that an announcement of the midfielder joining his blue army in Pretoria in imminent.

Nange is the latest player to be released by Amakhosi, shortly after confirmation of the unexpected departure of tenacious defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who signed for Romanian Lige 1 outfit Steaua Bucaresti, while long-serving veteran defender Eric Mathoho was also released by the Soweto giants.

During his unsuccessful stint with the Glamour Boys, Nange played 31 games and scored two goals in all competitions.

More movement is expected to happen in Naturena in the coming days, with the future looking uncertain for the likes of Cole Alexander, S’fiso Hlanti and even embattled coach Arthur Zwane.

Amakhosi have already confirmed the signing of Botswana international Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and said to have agreed deals with TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango and for Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City.

Former Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro also said to have agreed a deal with the club and will be announced as a Chiefs player.

