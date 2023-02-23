I am not worried about my job as Chiefs coach – Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not having sleepless nights about losing his job despite some fans calling for head following a shock 3-2 defeat to Golden Arrows at the weekend.

Zwane is preparing for a fixture against Orlando Pirates in the much-anticipated Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Addressing the media at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on Thursday, the 49-year-old emphasised that Amakhosi have a plan.

“I don’t know [about the future], as far as I know I am still the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs,” Zwane said. “I’ve always maintained that the club has got a plan.

“So, I am not going into this game worried about my job or about other things, the focus is on playing this game and making sure that the players apply themselves correctly. I am there for them as the head coach.”

Early this week, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Chiefs management is fully behind the coach, pleading with the supporters to exercise patience.

The Glamour Boys are currently occupying position five on the log, three points behind the Buccaneers, who are sitting on position three.

