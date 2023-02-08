I believe we can defend our Nedbank Cup trophy – Mailula

Mamelodi Sundowns hot property Cassius Mailula is of the opinion that they can defend the Nedbank Cup title.

On Tuesday evening, Sundowns advanced to the last-16 stage of the tournament when they knocked out a stubborn Richards Bay United 3-2 in a match played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Peter Shalulile hit the back of the net twice for the defending champions while Mosa Lebusa scored the other goal for the Brazilians. Nkanyiso Zungu and Katleho Makateng were on the score sheet for the visitors.

Sundowns were made to sweat for their victory by the improving KwaZulu-Natal club. The Rich Boys, as United are affectionately known, also gave Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango a torrid time, forcing him to commit errors that resulted in him conceding two goals.

Later in the match and after their third goal, Sundowns brought in Rushine De Reuck, Thabiso Kutumela and Andile Jali as replacements for Mothobi Mvala, Peter Shalulile and Sphelele Mkhulise.

Sundowns’ long-time injured Rivaldo Coetzee also made an appearance when the game headed towards the 80th minute and swapped positions with Kapinga.

“We plan on building on our performance in the competition so we can retain the trophy [that we won last season] and keep it in our cabinet. We will make sure that we get to the next stage,” Mailula told the Sundowns website.

“I believe we can win the trophy, especially because we are a hard-working team that is under the best guidance. We need the supporters to be present, because they are our 12th men, and they always motivate us during the games.”

Sundowns will now focus their attention on the CAF Champions League fixture against Al Hilal of Sudan in Pretoria on Saturday.

