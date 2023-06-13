I never discussed extending my contract with PSG – Mbappe

Following the news that emerged on Monday that Kylian Mbappe will not be extending his stay at Paris Saint-Germain, the 24-year-old has since denied any new contract negotiations with his club.

Mbappe was reported to have sent the PSG hierarchy a formal letter expressing his desire of not wanting to continue playing for the club after his current contract runs out in 2024.

The club was left stunned by the letter, stating that the timing was not good and claimed that the star had initially agreed to trigger the one-year contract extension, as the club does not want to lose him for free.

In a statement sent to AFP, Mbappe has since denied any discussion with PSG to extend his contract beyond 2024.

“The management of the club in charge of the extension [was informed] as of July 15, 2022, of the decision not to continue beyond 2024,” Mbappe said.

“The letter was only to confirm what had already been clarified orally beforehand.”

It remains unknown where the French international will end up after the 2023/24 season with the Ligue 1 champions, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said to have made communication with the star once again, following his attempt to sign him last year.

In a tweet, Mbappe responded to an article that stated he wants to join Los Blanco this during this year’s transfer window.

“LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy,” Mbappe wrote in a tweet.

