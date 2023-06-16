‘I wasn’t enjoying it, I was just playing for the sake of playing’

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has revealed that joining the Brazilians has reignited his passion and that his move to Chloorkop has certainly revived his career.

“The main one for me was the signing day. I felt so proud and so happy because I was in a bit of a situation in the last few days, where I wasn’t enjoying football, I was just playing for the sake of playing. The day that I signed it just brought back so much excitement inside of me, I couldn’t wait to get started. I was very happy and being part of the Champions team is amazing,” said the 31-year-old Bafana skipper on the Sundowns website.

Williams is expected to play a big role when Bafana host the red-hot Morocco in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers on Saturday afternoon. He talks about the secret behind Sundowns’ success.

“It’s a collective, at Sundowns we pride ourselves in team work, there’s no individual that can do it by themselves. We score together, we defend together, it’s credit to each and every player that’s on the field, even to the analysts and technical team for giving us information. We go into the game knowing we have a clear plan as to the opposition’s strengths and weaknesses, we know how to deal with their threats,” he added.

“It feels amazing, that’s the reason why I joined Sundowns because they pride themselves in winning and being Champions. It’s an amazing feeling and I am proud of myself for persevering and not giving up, because things were difficult for me, there were lots of doubts but I kept going and kept working, this is just the reward for not giving up.

“Over the last few years, it became a second nature to Sundowns to win the league and to win Cups. I knew coming here wasn’t going to be easy but that it’s possible. If there’s one team that you can be certain to do well and win it’s Mamelodi Sundowns. The coaching at the club has taken my game to a different level, the way I see the game, the amount of time on clips and hours we spend on the field to perfect these buildup schemes, it’s just testimony to the work that’s being done behind the scenes from the technical team,” he added.

