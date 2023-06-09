If players are not motivated, they must quit Bafana – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has suggested that if Bafana Bafana players are not self-motivated to play against Morocco, then they must quit and focus on something else.

South Africa host the 2022 Fifa World Cup semi-finalists in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at the FNB Stadium on June 17.

Speaking to the media after announcing his final 23-man squad at the SABC Studios in Auckland Park on Thursday, Broos said he does not see the need to motivate the players, as playing against the World Cup semi-finalists should be enough.

“I should not be pleased if I have to motivate the players to play against Morocco, then there is a big problem,” Broos said.

“If players are not motivated to play [against] a team like Morocco, then I think it’s better to go home and not play for Bafana Bafana.

“This is where you become a professional, because this is a massive game. If you [as an individual] produce a good performance, if the team plays well, then it will be good for you as a player.

“You must know that those games will be watched by many people and that must be enough motivation.

“So, I repeat, if as a player you are not motivated to play a game of that magnitude, then you need to stop and do something else.”

Bafana go up against a star-studded Morocco side that had a fairytale run at the World Cup, where they went all the way to the semi-finals after going past European powerhouses Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, but unfortunately got eliminated by France, who beat them 2-0.

Despite both teams having secured qualification, Broos and his men will want to use the Morocco game as part of their preparations for the Afcon that will be held in Ivory Coast in January 2023.

