It is possible to qualify for 2026 World Cup – Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is highly confident that his side has what it takes to secure qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup that will be jointly staged in Canada, Mexico, and the United States America.

South Africa now know who they will face in the World Cup/CAF qualifiers, after they were drawn with Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda, and Lesotho in Group C during the draw held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Thursday.

Reacting to the draw, Hugo Broos said Bafana are in a much better position than they were two years ago. He strongly believes his charges will be targeting the top spot in the group to secure automatic qualification.

“The away games will be very important in a group like ours, but now a little bit more because we have five difficult away games for different reasons,” Hugo Broos told the www.safa.net.

“I think it is possible for South Africa to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup first in the group.

“If you see the progress, we have made in the last two years, you cannot compare those qualifiers [for the 2026 World Cup] with the qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. We are better now; we have a better team now. So, I am confident.”

Hugo Broos has been at the helm since May 2021 and Bafana have evidently made massive improvement under his guidance.

During his tenure, Bafana have only lost three of their last 17 matches, drawing four times and not losing any game on home soil.

Despite him being heavily criticised for dismantling the previous squad and integrating younger players, Hugo Broos has now proven his doubters wrong by qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations and toping their group ahead of 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

