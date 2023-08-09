It’ll be a different ball game altogether against Sundowns – Ntseki

The day for the mouthwatering encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs has finally come. Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki says supporters should expect a different ball game altogether.

Masandawana and Amakhosi will battle it out at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday. Kick-off time is at 3pm.

Ntseki got his first taste of the DStv Premiership against Chippa United, where they were held to a frustrating goalless draw at the weekend. On the other hand, Sundowns opened their league account with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Sekhukhune.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ntseki said he did his homework on the defending champions, saying how both teams carry themselves will determine the outcome.

“We have had the opportunity to analyse them, seeing their game against Sekhukhune United, but it will be a different ball game altogether,” Ntseki said.

“They are playing Kaizer Chiefs, we are playing Sundowns. Whatever analysis you have done, it is about how you apply yourselves in the match and how you carry out the instructions on the day, and how you keep focused and maintain a high level of concentration, in terms of how we want to play.

“Both teams will be competing to win the game. Both teams have prepared for this game, and we are looking forward to having a very good performance against Sundowns.”

Ntseki also confirmed that five of his players will miss out on the encounter due to injury. Vice-captain and former Sundowns star Keagan Dolly, Edmilson Dove, George Matlou, Dillon Solomons and Kamohelo Mahlatsi will all be out of the match.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.