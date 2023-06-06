‘It’s a dream come true’ – Mailula

Mamelodi Sundowns made waves in the DStv Premiership with a promising addition of young talent this season. Among the youngsters was Cassius Mailula.

Since joining the club, the talented midfielder has quickly established himself as a key player for Masandawana, showcasing his skills and adaptability on the pitch. Mailula reflected on winning his first senior trophy, his remarkable journey so far and how he has navigated this transition.

“It’s a dream coming true for me, it feels amazing to win the league and I am very happy that I even managed to contribute to winning the league.” Making his debut for Masandawana was an unforgettable moment for the young midfielder as he left a lasting impression on fans and fellow players alike. Cassius Mailula’s debut for Mamelodi Sundowns was a moment of immense pride for the young midfielder.

The 21-year-old Limpopo star shared memorable moments that have defined his season in the first team.

“I came in as a substitute, we were playing away against Chippa United. That was a really, really tough game to be honest, a very high intensity game and I also didn’t think that the coach would call me in such a high intensive game but it was actually amazing. I felt great that the coach actually wanted to give me an opportunity and showcase my talent. It was a great feeling because we actually won that game and I think that was a great debut for me.”

“It gave me a lot of confidence and belief that it’s possible, that the coach can put you in any game and you just have to be there, be yourself and deliver. It’s not easy as a young player to just come in and play against a team in a game that’s really tough. it shows that there’s something that I am doing.”

Mailula has a total of 9 goals in the DStv Premiership and 6 goals in the CAF Champions League, making him the youngest player in the league to reach this feat.

Reflecting on his goals, he said: “The first goal for me was actually something that we worked on at training, but the one that actually stands out for me is the one against Maritzburg United. I scored the second goal [in the match] when we played away against them and I think that was actually special. I am very happy that I’ve actually scored goals and that one is the best goal that I think I’ve scored, but throughout the season the goals that I’ve scored are actually great.”

With a successful debut season under his belt, Mailula is eager to further develop his skills and contribute to Sundowns’ continued success. “For now it’s about trying to be consistent, to work extra hard because now teams analyze us and they know what to expect. I just have to work hard and also improve certain aspects of my game.” Mailula added.

