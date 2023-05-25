It’s official, Chiefs release Erick Mathoho

After months of speculation, Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have parted ways with lanky defender Erick “Tower” Mathoho.

The Venda-born defender has been struggling to get back into the team after battling with injuries.

Once a regular at the team, he has played a cameo role in the last couple of seasons.

The news of Mathoho’s departure will not go down well with Amakhosi die-hard supporters who have been calling for his return to the starting line-up. In the 11 years he has been at Amakhosi, Mathoho played more than 200 games and scored over 20 goals, even though he was a defender. He won several trophies with Amakhosi and earned himself 37 caps for the SA senior national team Bafana Bafana and twice for the SA Under-23.

He made his debut for Bafana against Tanzania in 2011 and played all the matches for the 2014 Afcon qualifiers under coach Shakes Mashaba. Without his presence, Amakhosi have been shaky at the back and they conceded unnecessary goals which coach Arthur Zwane blamed for their woeful season.

Chiefs’ statement reads: “One of Kaizer Chiefs’ longest-serving players Mulomowandau Erick Mathoho will sadly leave the Club as we conclude the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season. Mathoho, who is now 33, joined Chiefs in July 2012 as a 22-year-old from Bloemfontein Celtic, where he spent three seasons. We wish ‘Tower’ well in the future. Vha tshimbile zwavhudi vhoMathoho (go well Mr Mathoho).”

