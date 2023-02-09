Jadon Sancho comeback salvages point for Manchester United

England international Jadon Sancho scored an equalizer to help Manchester United salvage a point in the English Premier League encounter against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

United produced a comeback in the second half after a disappointing start and going into the break two goals behind. Thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and substitute Sancho in a space of eight minutes, to rally United to a 2-2 draw.

Sancho was isolated from the rest of the squad for almost four months after being deemed unfit to play by manager Erik Ten Hag. The 22-year-old winger was reported to be battling physical and mental health issues, resulting in the Dutch tactician giving him a special holiday, where he trained on his own in Netherlands.

The former Borussia Dortmund playmaker made a big money move to United in 2021, with the Red Devils parting ways with £73m (R1,5bn) to land the Englishman at Old Trafford.

Sancho returned to action in the Carabao Cup semi-final 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last week Wednesday.

Ten Hag expressed how proud he is of the skillful winger, saying he will continue to support him in regaining his form.

“I am pleased and proud he did it,” said Ten Hag during a post-match interview.

“It is clear it is a difficult period, but he finds himself out and he needs credit for that. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding.

“I will back him, the coaches will, and the team will, but finally he has to do it himself.”

United remain in third position in the log standings, seven points behind leaders Arsenal and two points shy of rivals Manchester City. Ten Hag and his charges play Leeds again on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road.

