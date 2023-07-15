Jali will put personal matters aside at Swallows

Renowned midfielder Andile Jali says he will put his personal relationship with coach Steve Komphela aside and focus on the task at hand ahead of their reunion at Moroka Swallows.

This after Swallows announced the sensational signing of Jali on a one-year deal with an option to extend on Friday evening. Jali became the first signing since the club officially completed their name change and rebranded to their classic Moroka Swallows tag recently.

The well-travelled midfielder was a free agent after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns in May this year.

The 33-year-old expressed his delight to be joining forces once again with his former mentor but emphasised that their relationship will be put aside when it comes to doing the job in the field of play.

“I would like to thank everyone who behind the scenes who pushed to bring me here at Moroka Swalllows,” said Jali.

“I am at another big club that is on a journey of rebuilding, so I am very delighted to be here and be part of his big club.

“Nothing is going to be easy, I just must work hard to make the coach’s job easy, because if I don’t do that, someone else will.

“The fact that he is my former coach we have a good personally relationship does not matter at this point, we are both here to work.

The Matatiele-born box-to-box midfielder is the sixth acquisition at the Dube Birds ahead of the new season, following the arrival of Falakhe Tshanini (Uthongathi), Keenan Phillips (SuperSport United), Victor Bakah(Uthongathi), Daweron Van Phyn (Upington City) and Lantshane Phalane (Royal AM).

Jali said he has hopes to win silverware at Swallows and adamant that the club has what it takes to challenge for trophies in the coming season.

