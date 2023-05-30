Jordaan meets CAF over SA’s bid for 2027 Women’s World Cup

The SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has travelled to the Confederation of African Football’s headquarters (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt to brief the continental governing body on South Africa’s intention to bid for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Jordaan is also set to brief CAF on plans to create a women’s professional league in the country and why hosting the Women’s World Cup would be crucial to the project.

“Hosting the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup will accelerate the professionalisation of women’s football in South Africa,” Jordaan said.

South Africa has seen increasing interest in women’s sport and the country’s national teams are participating in various tournaments in different sporting codes this year.

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was hosted in South Africa from 10-26 February 2023, with the cricket tournament’s final played in Cape Town.

On the football front, African champions Banyana Banyana are preparing for the 2023 Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand between July and August.

Banyana will be appearing at the global event for the second time in a row following their debut in France in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town’s International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6.

Recently, the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) endorsed South Africa’s bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup and Safa will engage all the other regions on the continent to inform them about its intention to bid for the event.

“Our bid for the Fifa Women’s World Cup received a major boost after the endorsement of Cosafa in discussions last week, and we would want to ensure that we go to all the zones on the continent, and finally endorsement for the bid by CAF,” Jordaan added.

