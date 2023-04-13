Kaizer Chiefs coach sings praises of rejuvenated Du Preez

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has praised Ashley du Preez for having rediscovered his goal-scoring prowess, the reason for Amakhosi to come knocking at Stellenbosch FC’s door for the striker’s signature at the start of the season.

Zwane was speaking ahead of their Nedbank Cup quarter-final match against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday evening. Kick-off is at 6pm.

The speedy Du Preez, who has now scored two goals and three assists in the last five matches, had a topsy-turvy start to the season, was blowing hot and cold, something that frustrated the Amakhosi supporters and technical team.

“He comes from a team that has been playing on transition,” said Zwane.

“We do not play that way, we try to play a different kind of football. Asley is very difficult to deal with when he is fit.

“It was sad because we lost him through injuries when we needed him [the most]. He is a level-headed boy and is very disciplined, I see him prospering and one for the future.”

Zwane spoke about Amakhosi’s ambitions to lift the trophy.

“We are planning to go all out to win a trophy, since we have not won anything this year. We are not going to hold back, this is a big opportunity for us to win something.

“There no easy games or small teams anymore, the trick is to plan accordingly and to profile your opponents,” he said.

Asked about the frustration of missing goal-scoring chances, Zwane said his charges continue to work hard.

“We do not stop working hard, we are working towards converting our chances. It’s better to create chances, it gives us the hope of being clinical in front of goals.

“In the same breath, we are conceding a lot of goals and we need too start minimizing our mistakes. Mistakes are part of the game, we must just keep the same shape and the same discipline, it is our task to focus on ourselves.”

