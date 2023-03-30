Kaizer Chiefs, Medshield extend partnership for three more years

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have announced a three-year partnership extension with medical scheme Medshield.

Chiefs made the announcement during a media briefing at the Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena, south of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Club marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung expressed her excitement for the extension of the partnership that began in 2017, saying Chiefs look forward to the relationship growing.

“For us to be able to maintain this relationship with Medshield means a lot,” Motaung said.

“Being able to give value to our supporters, players, stuff and just driving the healthcare strategy and affordable cover during these challenging times.

“Health cover is important, so for us [Kaizer Chiefs] it’s very exciting and it speaks testament that we are able to work very well with our partners and sponsors.”

Medshield marketing and corporate communications executive Setsooto Sihawu said the company is fortunate to be continuing a relationship with a club of Chiefs magnitude in a quest to grow its brand.

“Not only has Medshield benefited from accessing the soccer fans, but we have also been able to access the entire football fraternity,” said Sihawu.

“The deal entails opportunities for Medshield to showcase its brand through various Chiefs platforms and enables us to reach as many South Africans as possible.

“Through this partnership, our vision of ensuring that South Africans have access to quality access is fulfilled.”

Amakhosi welcome Stellenbosch FC in what is expected to be a thrilling DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

