Kamo Mokotjo gives stern advice to Bafana and Safa

SAFA and Bafana Bafana must find the correct balance going into the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), that is according to Sekhukhune United midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo.

The seasoned 32-year-old midfielder recently shared his frank opinion about the standard of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), saying that the league has grown from the time he left for Europe in 2009.

Mokotjo has since suggested that that coach Hugo Broos should not overlook players of his generation in his selection, as they are only reaching the peak of their careers.

“When it comes to the PSL there is still a lot more to improve on, it reminds me of the MLS (Major League Soccer), very athletic, all over the place,” Mokotjo said.

“The national team is something else, they obviously have their visions for a certain period and the young players were brought in, but our crop when I was in Bafana is only peaking now, and it would have been a perfect time for them to still be in there at their peak.

“But things are done differently here compared to other countries, that’s that but they have a lot of talented players in the national team and hopefully things come together.

“There is Nyiko [Mobbie] from the national team, who is a stable factor in that team and there are other players who play in the PSL that are in that starting line-up, but I must say that the PSL is improving and hopefully Safa and Bafana find the correct balance, especially going into the Afcon.”

The 32-year-old also said that he is more than willing to represent the national team, should the opportunity arise.

Mokotjo made a surprise move to Sekhukhune over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs early this year and has since made eight appearances across all competitions for Babina Noko.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author