Khan gives Chiefs bosses thumbs up for backing embattled Zwane

Stars of Africa football director Farouk Khan is behind Kaizer Chiefs’ management for backing under-fire coach Arthur Zwane.

This after Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr confirmed this week that the club’s management is fully behind Zwane despite Amakhosi’s poor run of form.

The former Amakhosi assistant coach admitted that the Soweto giants have been inconsistent under the tutelage of Zwane, stressing that the pressure that comes with coaching Chiefs is to win silverware.

“The team has been trophyless for the past few years, which puts pressure on all concerned to start winning silverware,” Khan told Sunday World this week.

“It is good to see that the management is behind him [Zwane], and I believe the fans should be patient. Bringing in another coach at this moment won’t change things dramatically.”

With the much-awaited Soweto derby fast approaching, Khan predicted a tight affair come Saturday afternoon.

“Let us not forget that both teams [Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates] are the biggest in the country and therefore are expected to win the league, let alone finish second. Anything less will be a failed campaign,” said Khan.

“The derby [at the FNB Stadium on Saturday] is like a cup final, so both teams have an equal chance of coming out victorious.”

