Lampard rejoins Chelsea as interim coach until end of the season

Chelsea, on Thursday announced the appointment of club legend Frank Lampard as the caretaker coach until the end of the season.

This follows the dismissal of embattled Graham Potter on Sunday.

The 44-year-old, who now makes a sensational return, was shown the door in January 2021. He was at the helm for only 18 months following a string of poor results.

Lampard was spotted at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday during Chelsea’s goalless draw against fellow strugglers Liverpool.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge,” said Boehly and Egbhali in a statement.

“Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

“We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.

“We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games.”

Frank Lampard returns as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 6, 2023

Recently fired Bayern Munich coach Julian Nageslmann and former Barcelona and Spain international coach Luis Enrique lead the race to land the permanent managerial vacancy.

Enrique was reportedly in London this week to hold talks with Boehly and Egbhali about the Chelsea project.

Lampard already faces a tough task ahead of him as the Blues are away to Wolverhampton at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

