Lesufi assures safe and exciting Nedbank Cup final

Panyaza Lesufi has assured that Gauteng would be good hosts of the Nedbank Cup final on May 27.

This after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Tuesday that the 16th edition of the Nedbank Cup final will be played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Lesufi graced the Kaizer Chiefs village with his presence during the Nedbank Cup semi-final press conference on Wednesday and said the province has been lobbying hard to bring the final back in the province. Gauteng last hosted the Nedbank Cup final in 2020.

“We targeted Nedbank specifically because it is a South African cup, not just an ordinary cup, and a gateway to play in Africa,” Lesufi said.

“So, we felt that if we can knock at appropriate doors and put the necessary pressure, we will get this tournament [staged] in Gauteng.

“We were therefore quite excited when the leadership of PSL, as well as the sponsors agreed to bring the tournament here.

“Already for the semi-final alone, almost 87% of the hospitality sector has been fully booked and there are bookings in some of the hotels and other businesses that are buzzing and waiting to host the derby semi-final.”

He committed to ensuring a safe final for spectators and went on to wish both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs luck ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

“We want to thank the PSL and Nedbank once more for agreeing to bring this tournament to Gauteng, we will be a good host, I can assure you,” said the premier.

“We will release all the relevant support that is needed from our law-enforcement agency and ensure that everyone is safe when they go to the match.

“I want to wish Amakhosi Amahle and Orlando Pirates the best, and may the best team go to the final.”

