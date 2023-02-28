Subscriptions
List of coaches who fell victim to Mpengesi’s sharp axe

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
Premier Soccer League club boss Siviwe Mpengesi is said to have fired Morgan Mammila after Chippa United lost to Swallows FC at the weekend. / Gallo Images

Chippa United chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi is at it again after news broke that he has sacked Morgan Mammila as the club’s head coach.

After showing Mammila the door, Mpengesi is said to have brought Kurt Lentjies back in the fold as the interim coach.

This after the Chilli Boys lost 2-1 to fellow DStv Premiership strugglers Swallows FC during their league encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.


Mpengesi is famous for chopping, changing, and recycling coaches since his club gained promotion to the Premier Soccer League in June 2012.

Mammila becomes the 35th coach to be sent packing as the first-team coach for the Gqeberha-based outfit.

The club is yet to release an official statement to confirm the reshuffling in its coaching department, with Mammila set to return to an administrative role at the club.

Chippa are currently languishing on position 13 on the log, three points away from the relegation zone.

List of coaches at Chippa United since 2012:

  1. Manqoba Mngqithi
  2. Julius Dube
  3. Roger Sikhakhane
  4. Farouk Abrahams
  5. Farouk Abrahams
  6. Wilfred Mugeyi
  7. Mark Harrison
  8. Ian Palmer
  9. Kosta Papic
  10. Roger Sikhakhane
  11. Ernst Middendorp
  12. Mich d’Avray
  13. Velile Dyaloyi
  14. Roger Sikhakhane
  15. Daniel Malesela
  16. Mbuyiselo Sambu
  17. Daniel Malesela
  18. Tebogo Moloi
  19. Vladislav Heric
  20. Daniel Malesela
  21. Eric Tinkler
  22. Joel Masuta
  23. Clinton Larsen
  24. Duran Francis
  25. Norman Mapeza
  26. Rulani Mokwena
  27. Lehlohonolo Seema
  28. Daniel Malesela
  29. Gavin Hunt
  30. Lehlohonolo Seema
  31. Kurt Lenjties
  32. Daine Klate
  33. Morgan Mammila
  34. Kurt Lentjies

