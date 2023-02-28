List of coaches who fell victim to Mpengesi’s sharp axe

Chippa United chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi is at it again after news broke that he has sacked Morgan Mammila as the club’s head coach.

After showing Mammila the door, Mpengesi is said to have brought Kurt Lentjies back in the fold as the interim coach.

This after the Chilli Boys lost 2-1 to fellow DStv Premiership strugglers Swallows FC during their league encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Mpengesi is famous for chopping, changing, and recycling coaches since his club gained promotion to the Premier Soccer League in June 2012.

Mammila becomes the 35th coach to be sent packing as the first-team coach for the Gqeberha-based outfit.

The club is yet to release an official statement to confirm the reshuffling in its coaching department, with Mammila set to return to an administrative role at the club.

Chippa are currently languishing on position 13 on the log, three points away from the relegation zone.

List of coaches at Chippa United since 2012:

Manqoba Mngqithi Julius Dube Roger Sikhakhane Farouk Abrahams Farouk Abrahams Wilfred Mugeyi Mark Harrison Ian Palmer Kosta Papic Roger Sikhakhane Ernst Middendorp Mich d’Avray Velile Dyaloyi Roger Sikhakhane Daniel Malesela Mbuyiselo Sambu Daniel Malesela Tebogo Moloi Vladislav Heric Daniel Malesela Eric Tinkler Joel Masuta Clinton Larsen Duran Francis Norman Mapeza Rulani Mokwena Lehlohonolo Seema Daniel Malesela Gavin Hunt Lehlohonolo Seema Kurt Lenjties Daine Klate Morgan Mammila Kurt Lentjies

