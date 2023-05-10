Long travel bonding good for Downs ahead of semis – Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has provided an update since the team arrived in Morocco to prepare for their tough CAF Champions League first-leg encounter against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday.

The second-leg will be played next weekend at the Loftus Stadium.

Masandawana travelled from Polokwane after their 2-0 over Marumo Gallants and travelled via Casablanca and then connected to Rabat, where the match will take place.

And as expected, the South Africans were faced with tribulations on their way to Rabat.

“It has been a typical Champions League travel with a lot of challenges, but it is what we expected, traveling 11-12 hours by Monday,” said Mokwena.

“This is after arriving Sunday morning from Polokwane and then travel straight long hours to Casablanca and then Rabat. But this gives us the opportunity to spend time with each other.

“The more time we spend together, there is bondage and there’s chemistry. The players get to know one another a little bit and that’s what these trips are demonstrating.

“Upon arrival, our first training session was about activation, and not just about the physiological aspects. The body needs to establish its bio-mechanics and balance. And then we start work to prepare for tactics and match-day tactics.

“We have done a lot of video analysis of ourselves and also on the opposition. Their team profile has not changed a bit, even though they have a new coach in [Sven Vandenbroeck].”

Mokwena is aware of the threat that the Moroccans present.

“They have very good players, very aggressive players and they always threaten on the counter-attack, they press and defend higher and there’s emphasis on their build-up,” he said.

“We have done a lot of hard work and we just have to continue. We have also done work on profiling the new coach after he was appointed, he has worked for clubs in Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.

“In terms of form, they have won their last two games and forms count a lot. But we know their level, and they know we are a good team and that we can play our good football with confidence at any pitch.

“It’s going to be a very good game against the team who are defending champions. They have good pedigree in the Champions League and have for many, many years competed at the highest level.

“We have to fight and we know nothing will be given to us on a silver plater, and we must enjoy the opportunity because these are moments that come only once in a lifetime.”

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa

Author