Maela ready to go up against on-loan former teammate

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is ready to go up against on-loan SuperSport United striker Zakhele Lepasa when they face-off in a DStv Premiership league clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Lepasa, 25, made a shock last-minute loan move to Matsatsantsa a-Pitori on the deadline day of the January transfer window, where he will be spending the rest of the season.

Speaking at the media open day at Rand Stadium, Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon, Maela said despite Lepasa set to go up against his parent club, their focus will not entirely be on him.

“We played with Zakes [Zakhele Lepasa], we know him very well, but I don’t think it will make such a big difference because he is playing with new teammates, new pattern, and style of play,” said Maela.

“So, ours is to prepare for them collectively, so that we make sure that we utilise our strength and stop their strength against us.

“We are looking forward to seeing him, one of our own, but the focus is preparing the team to make sure that we get the three points.”

Head coach Jose Riveiro said his side will be looking to get maximum points, noting that they are gunning for a spot in the CAF Champions League.

“Every game is going to be crucial for all of us, the ones playing for relegation, the ones playing for the possibility to play in Africa next season,” Riveiro said.

“So, it goes without saying that for Pirates its very important to find ourselves in that position at the end of the season.

“There are more teams fighting for the same objective with us and SuperSport are the ones with more advantage.”

Pirates are currently third on the table, level on 34 points with Kaizer Chiefs and five points behind SuperSport, who occupying the highly contested number two spot with 39 points.

Kick-off time is at 5.45pm.

