Makhanya becomes latest SA star to complete MLS move

Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union have completed the signing of Stellenbosch FC defender Olwethu Makhanya on a two-and-a-half-year contract on Tuesday.

Makhanya, 19, follows compatriots Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United) and Njabulo Blom (St Louis City) and Tsiki Ntsabeleng (FC Dallas), while Mamelodi Sundowns young prospect Cassius Mailula is believed to be on his way Toronto FC.

Philadelphia Sporting Director Ernst Tanner said the club is delighted to have acquired the services of Makhanya, who will be added to the clubs’ active roster following receipt of his international transfer certificate and P1 visa and occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster slot.

“We’re excited to have signed Olwethu as the club’s first Under-22 Initiative signing,” said Union Tanner.

“In a short amount of time, he rose from a second team player at his club, to earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the DStv Premiership.

“He’s an athletic, explosive player who can play center back in a back four lines, as well as a back three. His instincts on the field fit our aggressive style of play and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

🚨 Welcome to Philly, Olwethu! Philadelphia Union announced they have signed defender Olwethu Makhanya from Stellenbosch FC as the club’s first Under-22 Initiative signing. 📝 https://t.co/NKKHLbIBIM#DOOP | @primepoint pic.twitter.com/bYOtiLTXwj — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 18, 2023

Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie said: “As a club, we are incredibly proud to see Olwethu join Philadelphia Union and have no doubt that he will make a huge success of his time abroad.

“Stellenbosch FC has made a commitment to providing opportunities for young players to showcase their talent and towards creating a clear pathway for them to build successful careers as professional footballers.

“To see a young player like Olwethu use that platform to earn a transfer to one of the most competitive leagues in the world is a source of great pride for the club, and we hope it will serve as inspiration for others looking to follow in his footsteps.”

Makhanya leaves Stellenbosch having made 20 appearances in the DStv Premiership and was instrumental in helping the club reach their first ever semi-final in the Nedbank Cup.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.