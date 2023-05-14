Man City, Arsenal aim to take title fight down to the wire

English Premier League table toppers Manchester City and chasers Arsenal will both be in action today, as they will be desperate to get maximum points and take the title challenge down to the wire.

Man City will travel to Goodison Park to entertain relegation threatened Everton at 3pm, while Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium at 5.30pm. The Citizens go toe-to-toe against a dogged Everton side that will be hoping to pick up from where they left midweek, where they stunned Brighton and handed them a 5-1 thumping at the Amex Stadium.

