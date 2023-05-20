Man City crowned EPL champions without kicking a ball

Manchester City have been crowned the English Premier League (EPL) champions for the third year in succession

Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest means City now have an unassailable lead with three matches left to play. City’s league game against Chelsea on Sunday is just a formality.

It’s the fifth time in six season City has won the Premier League and represents the 12th major honour of Pep Guardiola’s time in charge of the club – and now have an opportunity to win a 13th when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on June 3.

That final will be followed by a UEFA Champions League final against Inter on June 10, the second time in three seasons The Citizens have appeared in the final of Europe’s elite knock-out competition.

In their 35 matches so far this season, Guardiola’s side has won 27 and scored 92 goals, collecting 85 points.

City are only the fifth club in the history of English football to win three top-flight titles in a row after Huddersfield Town (1924-1926), Arsenal (1933-1935), Liverpool (1982-1984) and Manchester United (1999-2001 & 2007-2009).

City will now start the 2023/24 campaign with the tantalising prospect of becoming the first in history to win the English top-flight four years in succession.

Striker Erling Haaland has scored the most goals in a single Premier League season with 36, surpassing the previous record of 34 when he scored in the win over West Ham United at the Etihad in May

The Norwegian became the quickest player to 20 Premier League goals ever, taking just 14 appearances to hit that figure.

Kevin De Bruyne became the quickest player to 100 Premier League assists in the April. He reached a century in just 237 games, 56 games faster than previous quickest Cesc Fabregas, who took 293 games. – Mancity.com

