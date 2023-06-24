Man United and Ten Hag have done extremely well – Berbatov

Manchester United have made great progress under Erik ten Hag and will be motivated to achieve more success next term, says former Red Dimitar Berbatov.

The Bulgarian has been speaking to BetFred ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and he was asked about United’s Premier League prospects, following a third-placed finish last term.

After winning the Carabao Cup and narrowly missing out on the Emirates FA Cup, Berbatov feels United can achieve more in Ten Hag’s second season.

Bottom of Form “United need to be [City’s biggest rivals next season] because Erik ten Hag is now fully knowledgeable about everything that’s going on at the club and his debut season is now over,” Dimitar said.

“Erik’s expectation, the club’s expectation and the fan’s expectation should be to win the Premier League title next season.

“Of course it’s going to be tough with what Manchester City have done this year, but Manchester United’s motivation should be to stop their domination.”

Dimitar expects the 2023/24 season to be fiercely contested, given the improvement of Arsenal and the expected resurgence of other rivals, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

If Ten Hag can recruit as successfully as he did in 2022 – when Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez were all signed – then the squad can kick on, according to Dimi.

“You should only look to sign a player that’s capable of playing in Erik ten Hag’s system because Manchester United need to challenge for the Premier League title next season and do much better in the Champions League than they did last time.”

Of course, Berbatov knows what it feels like to win the Premier League as a Red, having lifted the title in 2009 and 2011,” he added. – Manutd.com.

