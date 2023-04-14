Man United squander two-goal advantage against Sevilla

Manchester United threw away a comfortable two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Sevilla during their Europa League quarterfinal first-leg encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

United finally saw the return of Brazilian international Casemiro after serving a four-game suspension.

The Red Devils started the game like a house on fire when Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer scored two goals in quick succession to put the home side in the driving seat going into the half-time break.

The home side came back into the second-half and kept on knocking on the Sevilla door, with dribbling wizard Antony coming close to increasing their lead when he rattled the inside of the post after easing past fellow compatriot Fernando on the edge of the box.

Erik Ten Hag made changes which were ineffective as his side was careless in possession and complacent in the final third.

The game turned out to be a game of two halves when the visitors kept on piling up the pressure on United.

The heightened pressure paid off when they forced two own goals by Tyrell Malacia and captain Harry Maguire in the dying minutes of the game, to put a dramatic end to the pulsating first leg.

Vice-captain Bruno Fernandes will miss the second leg in Seville next week through suspension, after picking up a second yellow card in two games.

Ten Hag will be worried as Fernandes will not be the only absentee, with defender Lisandro Martinez likely to have a long spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury.

