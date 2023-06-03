Man United suffers Antony, Martial blow ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester United will likely be without Anthony Martial and Antony ahead of their all-important FA Cup final clash against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Antony was stretchered off the pitch in the first half during their 4-1 win against Chelsea after picking up an ankle injury.

This week, when asked about the availability of the Brazilian dribbling wizard, head coach Erik Ten Hag told the media that Antony is unlikely to pass the late fitness test ahead of the Manchester derby.

“Unlikely [that he will be fit],” Ten Hag said.

“Dos Santos [Antony] still has a chance but it’s a really small chance. He didn’t make progress, so he still has a chance, but it is unlikely he will be available.”

Martial, on the other hand, was visibly seen holding his hamstring during Ten Hag’s rousing speech to the fans at Old Trafford, following their 2-1 victory against Fulham last week.

It has been the story of the past two season for the French star, who has been in and out of the team due to injury – which has since raised concerns about his future at the club.

United will be up against a strong Man City side, that is on a mission to produce a first ever season treble, having already won the English Premier League and in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League final.

Ten Hag will be desperate to win his second trophy of his debut season, having won the Carabao Cup early this year, while Pep Guardiola will be eager to continue his dominance in English football.

Kick-off time is at 4pm.

