Man Utd eager to pick up from last game against Newcastle

Manchester United will be looking to pick up from where they left off before the international break, when they visit Newcastle United in their Premier League encounter at St James’ Park tonight.

United went into the international break on a high when they had to dig deep in their victories over Real Betis and Fulham.

They go up against a Newcastle side who have been a marvel to watch under coach Eddie Howe since the Saudi Arabia takeover in 2021. The new owners have since pumped in money to bolster the squad and became surprise top-four contenders. On the other hand, the Red Devils have been impressive this season following a slow start to the league campaign under Erik Ten Hag. They have already bagged the Carabao Cup and are still in the race for two more honours after reaching the FA Cup semifinal and the Europa League quarterfinal.

Amid their good run of form this season, their away results against top oppositions have not been convincing, having only managed to get 20 points from 13 games away from home in the league.

Manchester have played against the “top six” on the road this season and are yet to win a game. They have played Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool in away fixtures and only managed a single point from all those matches when they drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in October last year.

The Magpies will be sighting a victory and topple United from the number three spot with a better goal difference despite being level on 50 points, while Ten Hag and his charges will also be trying to maintain their top-four position in the Premier League to cement a Champions League spot for the next season.

Newcastle will also be plotting revenge from the Carabao Cup final 2-0 defeat at Wembley Stadium in February.

A victory for the Red Devils will solidify their position on number three and move four points clear of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspurs and further away from Newcastle.

Ten Hag may be handed a huge boost of French duo Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, as they are rushing to fitness after being spotted at Carrington training ground this week.

