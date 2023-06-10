Maritzburg keep their hopes alive after going past Casric

Maritzburg United hopes of retaining their DStv Premiership status are still very much alive after beating Casric Stars 2-0 during their final Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation play-offs final match at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday.

The Team of Choice went into the game bearing in mind that a result less than three points would tarnish their chances of still playing in the topflight next season.

Maritzburg started the game on the front foot, when young sensation Rowan Human came back to haunt Casric after skipping past defender Zebulon Mtshweni to open the scoring in the 28th minute and go into half-time 1-0 up.

It was just not a good day at the office for the Mpumalanga-based outfit, as it has been throughout the play-offs, when defender Rafiq De Goede extended their lead in the 71st minute.

De Goede found himself unmarked at the far post and fired a sublime half-volley, which left goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku with no chance to grab maximum points.

Coach Fadlu Davids and his side are currently number two on the mini table with six points and have reduced the points gap against log leaders Cape Town Spurs to three.

Stakes will be high as the Urban Warriors will want to make a historic return to the Premiership, while Maritzburg will be desperate to retain their status.

The result meant that the Kwazulu-Natal side have set up a showdown against Shaun Bartlett’ side, who only need a draw to win the playoffs when they lock horns at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.

