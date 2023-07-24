Maritzburg left to fend for itself, says Kadodia

Maritzburg United chairman Farouk Kadodia has not minced his words, saying the Msunduzi local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal could not wait for the club to get relegated.

Kadodia was reacting to the news that the municipality had approved a R27-million sponsorship for PSL outfit Royal AM and dumped his club after they were relegated from the PSL.

“I was shattered when the decision was announced. An expectation would have been now that the club is in the national first division, we would get more financial support from the city. But it’s clear they wanted us to fail so that they could take away the funding,” said Kadodia.

Maritzburg United failed to remain in the PSL following a dismal showing in the promotion play-offs.

In a full council this week, the ANC majority was able to push through the Royal AM deal by 40 votes against 16, despite facing opposition from the DA.

Various sports federations in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday also rejected the deal on grounds that Royal AM was a private entity which was self-sufficient.

Speaking on behalf of the South African Football Association, regional executive Makhetha Mzimela described the developments as shocking.

“Local football is completely neglected,” he said. ]

