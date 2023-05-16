Maritzburg United DStv Prem fate in the hands of Sundowns

The 2022/23 DStv Premiership season has finally come to an end and the fate of relegation threatened Maritzburg United in the topflight is hanging by a thread and in the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maritzburg will battle it out against Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

Kick-off time is at 7:30pm.

The Team of Choice finds themselves between a rock and a hard place when they wrap up their season, as they need nothing less than three points against the reigning champions – who have been agonisingly dominant the entire season.

Coach Fadlu Davids’ side did, however, give themselves a lifeline when they produced a narrow 1-0 victory against Stellenbosch FC at the weekend, and move to 29 points – tied with Chippa United, and Marumo Gallants.

It’s been a tough couple of days for the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit, as they expressed their frustrations of having to play their last game four days before their fellow relegation candidates.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) rejected the rescheduling of the fixture due to Masandawana’s CAF Champions League commitments. The Brazilians will be playing their semi-final second leg encounter against Wydad Athletic Club.

“We have been disappointed. We made a request to the League (PSL) for all matches to be played at the same time, the Gallants, Chippa and our game, but they refused,” Maritzburg United owner Farouk Kadodia told the media.

“After our game, everything is left loose for whatever result to come, that’s our bit of concern.

“The whole idea of PSL is fair play and this is not fair play. Whatever reasons they gave us on why they can’t change that, is not acceptable.”

Despite facing a daunting task of needing to win against Sundowns, United will also keep a close eye on fellow strugglers Chippa, Gallants and Richards Bay, with the hope that they all drop points when they play their penultimate round of matches on Saturday.

