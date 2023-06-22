Marumo Gallants denies owing players outstanding salaries

Marumo Gallants has confirmed that there are no outstanding salary payments to its players. This comes after recent media reports alleging outstanding salary payments to the club’s players.

In a statement on Thursday, the club said regarding the issue of outstanding CAF bonuses, the club is awaiting relevant payments from CAF.

“Decision-making and planning around the issuing of bonuses will be done once payment has been received from the continental football governing body.

“As per the press statement issued by the club management on May 16 2023 on the topic of alleged outstanding salary payments, the club reiterates that Marumo Gallants is, and has been committed to fulfilling its financial obligations to players and staff,” said the club.

The Limpopo-based club noted that it will maintain a professional and transparent approach to all matters related to salaries and bonuses.

“Allegations of ‘financial woes’ and related issues are completely unfounded.”

Gallants spokesperson, Rufus Matsena, said the club would like to encourage the media to uphold ethical reporting standards and responsible journalism values when reporting by fact-checking and verifying information provided by “sources”.

“The publishing of inaccurate information, negative content and baseless accusations tarnishes the club’s reputation, as well as damages the credibility of the media titles responsible for publishing information,” said Matsena.

