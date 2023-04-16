Marumo Gallants not broke, asserts Sello

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello says his club is not broke. This after two of his employees were held captive in Benghazi following a pay dispute with Libyan hotel owner Dr Ali Elzargha.

Media officer Rufus Matsena and physio Tebogo Dhlomo spent 21 days in Libya after their CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhdar, before they were released.

“Maybe people undermine Marumo. Marumo is stable, we are stable financially and on the pitch,” Sello told Sunday World.

“As to whether we are lacking, that is not an issue, maybe if you said we failed to honour a certain fixture because of financial difficulties, but it has never happened to us. We lose like any other club; we win like other clubs. We are okay.”

About not having a stable or permanent home, and relocating to Bloemfontein, Sello said: “I do not want to address political issues or financial issues, do not mix them. Finance is finance, football is football and politics is politics and those are different things. Unfortunately, they have to work together – but so far they are balanced and no issues around the club. Anybody who sees issues, that is his own story. We are balanced.”

Sello would not shed any light on previous coaches Dan “Dance” Malesela and Harris “TV4” Choeu, who were suspended after a string of poor results.

