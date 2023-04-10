Marumo has every right to dream 

Marumo Gallants have been the surprise package in the CAF Confederation Cup, reaching the quarterfinals.

The PSL strugglers finished at the summit of Group A, ahead of Algerian side USM Alger.

While their run has been impressive, they face their biggest test as they take on the Egyptian side, Pyramids, in the quarters.

Pyramids were the runners-up in the 2020 CAF Confederation Cup, reaching the semifinals the following year, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals last year.

The first leg will be in Egypt on April 23, with the return leg in SA on April 30. If Marumo can cause an upset, they’ll face either Nigerian side Rivers United or Yanga from Tanzania, in the semifinals with a possible North African opposition in the final.

CAF Champions League prize money

Champions: $2.5-million (R45.1-million)

Runners-up: $1.25-million (R22.5-million)

Semi-finalists: $875 000 each (R15.7-million)

Quarter-finalists: $650 000 each (R12-million)

Third in group stage: $550 000 (R9.9-million)

Fourth in group stage: $550 000 (R9.9-million)

CAF Confederation Cup purse

Champions: $1.25-million (R22.5-million)

Runner-up: $625 000 (R11.2-million)

Semi-finalists: $450 000 (R8.1-million)

Quarter-finalists: $350 000 (R6.3-million)

Third in group stage: $275 000 (R4.9-million)

Fourth in group stage: $275 000 (R4.9-million)

