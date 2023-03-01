Mental factor key for Gallants ahead of cup clash with Sundowns

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka believes that mental fitness will be key for his side ahead of the Nedbank Cup round of 16 clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday evening.

The clash between the two sides is a common fixture in the Nedbank Cup competition. It will be a repeat of the 2022 final, which the Brazilians won in extra-time.

Speaking to the media during a virtual press conference on Wednesday morning, Mdaka said his players need to be prepared mentally.

“Mentally, the players need to accept that we are playing Sundowns and acknowledge that the results and the difference will always come in the field of play,” Mdaka said.

“As much as they are playing good football and winning, the fact is that we have to play. So, mentally our boys have to be prepared.”

Captain Lehlohonolo Nonyane is positive that his side has what it takes to cause an upset. He said the two sides have only been separated by fine margins in previous encounters.

“Truly speaking, I think for the past two encounters [final and league match], statistically we have been losing the games with small margins,” said Nonyane.

“The final was a minute to go until penalties, and the league match we lost by one goal, of which we could have drawn had our goal not been ruled out for an offside.

“So, Sundowns know that playing against us is not going to be easy, they have been beating us with small margins.”

Gallants come at the back of a 2-0 loss to USM Alger in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday, while Masandawana played to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Al-Ahly in the Caf Champions League, also played on Sunday in Egypt.

The only two South African teams competing in Africa’s biggest club competitions will battle it out at the Free State Stadium. Kick-off is at 6pm.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

