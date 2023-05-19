Modiba hoping to relive the feeling of reaching a CAF final

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba is hoping to relive the moment of being in another CAF competition final when they cross swords with Wydad Athletic Club at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians take on Wydad in a highly anticipated CAF Champions League second leg clash after the two giants played to a goalless draw in the first tie in Casablanca, Morocco.

Modiba is one of the few players in the squad that stands a chance to feature in another continental final, after his previous outing with former side SuperSport United in 2017 – where they lost 2-1 defeat to TP Mazembe in the CAF Confederations Cup second leg in the DRC.

The 27-year-old left back reminisced about his previous continental final, saying that being on the losing side was unpleasant. He hopes to change his fortunes with Masandawana.

“I was actually thinking about that the other day when I was travelling home, because I didn’t like the feeling of losing in the final, that’s not a nice feeling,” Modiba said during a press conference at Chloorkop on Wednesday.

“But obviously, we have a big encounter on the weekend, we need to start with this one that is coming and hopefully I can then start thinking more about it [the final] if we win the game.

“It will be a great feeling to go to the final because it is not easy playing in Africa, we always encounter so many things that make you grow. So, I think it will be a great thing [to go to the final] but we first need to start with the one at the weekend and hopefully it can happen again.”

Sundowns last featured in the Champions League final in 2016, where they were victors and will be gunning for a second star this year.

Standing in their way is the reigning champions, who will leave no stone unturned in a quest to defend their title.

Kick-off time is at 3pm.

