Mokotjo shares frank opinion about the standard of the PSL

Sekhukhune United midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has shared his honest opinion about the standard of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) since his unprecedented return to South Africa.

Mokotjo, 32, made a surprise move to Sekhukhune during the January transfer window.

The seasoned midfielder spent most of his career abroad after he left SuperSport United in 2009 to join Netherlands Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord.

Due to injuries and lack of game time, Mokotjo moved to PEC Zwolle and later FC Twente, who were both playing in the Dutch topflight.

Mokotjo then landed himself a big move to Championship side Brentford, who gained promotion to the English Premier League, a season after the South African was released from his short-term contract.

He then joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side FC Cincinnati in the US, where he had an unsuccessful stint and made his way back to the PSL as a free agent.

“I think the standard of the PSL is growing,” said Mokotjo ahead of their clash against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

“There are just a lot of things that they have in Europe that we obviously don’t have here. We kind of must compensate for those things, which doesn’t make it easy for the players and the coaches.

“But I think when it comes to the standard of the league [PSL], it is not bad, there is still a lot of room for growth in every department of a football club.”

The central midfielder has only featured five times for Babina Noko, making three league appearances and two in the Nedbank Cup.

Coach Branton Truter will be relying heavily on Mokotjo’s experience, in his wishes to end the season inside the top eight.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author