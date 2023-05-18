Mokwena calls on yellow nation to come in numbers to Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is calling on the Masandawana supporters to come out in their numbers and rally behind the team at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The club announced this week that entrance will be free to all supporters who will be wearing yellow regalia.

Sundowns cross swords against Wydad Athletic Club in a must-win CAF Champions League semi-final second leg clash following their goalless draw in the first header in Casablanca last weekend.

Having managed to come out of a hostile and fully packed Stade Mohamed V with a draw, Mokwena said the support for the yellow nation will be crucial in their efforts to reach the Champions League final and hopefully go all the way to win it.

“I think we have come to a point where as much as the demands and there is a huge expectation with regards to the performance of the team,” Mokwena said during a press conference at Chloorkop on Thursday.

“We have also reached a point where the Sundowns supporters have matured in understanding what is demanded or required of them as the 12th man for big Champions League games and they will become very important.

“I expect nothing less than to hear the drum, to hear them chanting, to see a full stadium that will give us extra energy and a push towards the next round.”

The recently coronated DStv Premiership champions will be missing the creativity of playmaker Neo Maema and Chillian international Marcelo Allende, who both picked up red cards in the first leg.

Despite the setback, Sundowns have enough arsenal in their talented squad to overcome the defending champions.

