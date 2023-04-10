Mokwena clears the air regarding Mailula readiness

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has clarified his recent remarks about preferring to have seen Cassius Mailula with the U23 national team and not with Bafana Bafana, saying he was misinterpreted.

Recently, Mokwena said he would have loved to see the Sundowns prodigy help the junior national team qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations during their double header with Congo Brazzaville last month – which saw David Notoane step down as the coach.

Referring to experienced 23-year-old Ethiopian international Abubeker Nassir, Mokwena said Mailula needs to get as many minutes as possible under his belt if he is to get better.

“Maybe I was misinterpreted, because a lot of people thought I was saying Cassius is not ready for Bafana [Bafana],” Mokwena said during a press conference after the 0-0 draw against Swallows FC on Sunday.

“But how can Cassius be ready to play for Sundowns against Al Ahly. Who makes that decision? Then contradict myself and say he’s not ready.

“If you remember, even in the beginning parts of the season I’ve said this very clearly. Offensive players get better by being on the pitch and I would have loved to see Cassius on the pitch for 90 minutes against Congo [Brazzaville], even away than to have him come in 15-20 minutes for Bafana.

“Intensity, pressure to help the nation qualify. These are games of consequence, and I would have loved him to get those 90 minutes and carry the national team, be under pressure because that would have helped him to be better to improve and get that experience.”

The U23’s failure to qualify for Afcon tournament in Morocco between June and July this year also meant that they will be absent in the 2024 Summer Olympics games.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author