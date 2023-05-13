Mokwena not fazed by hostile Wydad crowd

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has admitted that his side is excited and fully prepared to play in front of the hostile Wydad Athletic Club supporters, when they clash in the CAF Champions League semi-final at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

Sundowns have already faced two North African sides so far in the Champions League this season, and were able to prevail, walking away with a point in Cairo against Al Ahly in the group stages with a 2-2 draw and dismantling Algeria’s CR Belouizdad 4-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Ahead of the encounter, Mokwena said absorbing the pressure from the home supporters will be key for his troops if they are to go all the way in the competition.

“Of course, the atmosphere is going to be important, how we absorb, how we do that but of course, this team has shown in Cairo that we can play in front of a hostile away crowd,” Mokwena said during a press conference.

“We did that in Algeria too, we played in front of a hostile and aggressive crowd. In the Champions League, you must get used to playing away matches, particularly when you know this type of competition and where a lot of the strong teams are, and we know that the crowd helps them.

“But we’re happy to be here, we want to stay in this competition for long. That means we must play every game and try to win but at the same time, we want to enjoy this moment and try to give it our best and create long-lasting memories, that come with performing in front of an energetic and very intimidating crowd.”

It goes without saying that Masandawana will face a serious test as they come up against the reigning champions, who have previously knocked them out of the elite African cup competition in 2017.

Kick-off time is at 9pm.

