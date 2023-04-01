Mokwena not ‘obsessed’ with winning Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he is not driven by obsession to achieve his long overdue dream of clinching his first Caf Champions League title as the head coach of Masandawana.

Sundowns last won the prestigious continental club competition in 2016 under the tutelage of now Al Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane, with Mokwena by his side as his assistant.

Masandawana are favored to win the Champions League this season, ahead of ten-time champions Al Ahly and reigning champs Wydad Casablanca.

“We have no God given right to consider ourselves as favorites [to win the Champions League], we have to work hard for it and that is always the priority,” Mokwena said during a press conference ahead of their last Group B clash with Coton Sport on Saturday night.

“The message I always convey to the players is that the ambition to win the Champions League is not an obsession. It is the same ambition that comes from a space where we want to win the [DStv Premiership] league title and that is a dream, a dream we soon hope to turn into a reality sooner rather than later.

“The ambition to win the Nedbank Cup, comes from the same space as the ambition to try to win the Champions League, it is a dream, not an obsession.

“Obsessions comes from darker spaces where you could even capitulate if you don’t reach the target. But a dream is one that maybe you are allowed to dream and go again and again and eventually, Sundowns will win the Champions League, for sure.

“It might not happen this season, maybe it happens next season or the season after. But our performances and the work we put in every day must reflect the dream.

“The dream of trying to win the Champions League is a positive dream and one we live and work for every day.”

The Brazilians have already qualified for the knock-out stages, while their opponents of the evening are already out of the competition.

Kick-off time is at 9pm at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

